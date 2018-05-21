2 Rohingyas arrested for obtaining illegal Indian passports

[India], May 21 (ANI): Four persons including two Rohingyas have been arrested by police for obtaining Indian passports by producing fake ID proofs, in Hyderabad's Rachakonda on Monday.

All four were nabbed by the sleuths of Balapur police and have been identified as Syed Nayeem and Mohd. Aqeel from Indian nationals, while Mohammad Fayaz and Mohammad Faisal from Myanmar.

Nayeem was a visa agent and indulged in obtaining Indian passports by creating fabricated ID proofs like Aadhar card, Pan Card and other ID cards, with the help of Mohd. Aqeel and used to produce the same to Passport authority.

Both Nayeem and Aqeel had provided passports to Myanmar nationals, with issuing false or fabricated Aadhar card and Pan Card and other identity related documents. A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)