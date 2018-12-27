2 sailors dead in mishap at Kochi naval base

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Two sailors of the Indian Navy were killed on Thursday after the sliding door of the helicopter hangar fell on them at the Southern Naval Command's base in Kochi.

The sailors were immediately rushed to the Naval hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

"The two sailors lost their lives when the doors of the hangar fell on them. The incident happened around 11 in the morning and both of them were taken to the Naval hospital but could not be saved," said Navy spokesperson, Commander Sridhar Warrier.

He further said that a court of inquiry will be ordered in the matter to determine the cause of the accident.(ANI)