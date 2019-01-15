2 security personnel injured in ceasefire violation across LoC in J-K

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Two security personnel were injured in ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) here on Tuesday.

One army and one BSF jawans were injured in the cross border firing by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, police said.

The injured security personnel have been shifted to the Army hospital for treatment.

The Indian Army is currently retaliating to the firing.

Earlier in the day also Pakistani Army had violated ceasefire in Hiranagar and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Hiranagar sector, one Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had sustained injuries due to the cross-border firing. (ANI)