2 spectators gored to death in record-breaking Jallikattu event

Viralimalai: Two spectators were killed in a jallikattu event in in Tamil Nadu's Puddukottai district on Sunday even as the event made to Guinness records for the highest number of bulls to have taken part in it- 1,353.

Ramu, 35, from Sariyampatti village in Mariyapparai died on the spot while Sathish, 43, from Trichy died while being taken to the Manapparai government hospital for treatment.

The Supreme Court had in 2014 banned Jallikattu but lifted the ban in January 2017 with an amendment to the law following widespread protests in the state.

Over 1000 bulls are participating in the traditional bull taming event this time. During this spectacle, specially reared bulls decorated with flower garlands are set free among bull tamers who attempt to hold on to the speeding bull for a specified distance. The best bull tamers are presented with gifts ranging from cars, electronic items and jewellery.