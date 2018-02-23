2 stabbed to death in Delhi

[India], February 23 (ANI): Two people have been stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela.

One other person has also got critically injured.

The incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Thursday. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where Govind (25) and Satish (40) were declared dead, and Mukesh (30) was undergoing treatment.

The victims were the resident of Narela and allegedly have a criminal background.

The police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the attackers.

"We are investigating the matter," said Rohini DCP.(ANI)