2 students injured after stones pelted at school bus in Shopian

Srinagar: Two students of a private school were injured today when their school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.A group of miscreants pelted stones on the bus of Rainbow High School at Zavoora in Shopian, resulting in the head injury to a class 2 student, a police official said. He said the injured student has been rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.
My son has been injured in stone pelting, this is against humanity. This could have been anyone's child: Father of the minor (who got injured in stone pelting on a school bus in Kanipora). #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9TiiH41Fld— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018 "Few miscreants gheraoed the school bus and hurled stones at it, one student injured. The area has been sanitised, search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon," Shailendra Kumar, SSP, Shopian said. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the school bus. "How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine," Omar tweeted.