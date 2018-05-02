2 students injured after stones pelted at school bus in Shopian

Srinagar: Two students of a private school were injured today when their school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A group of miscreants pelted stones on the bus of Rainbow High School at Zavoora in Shopian, resulting in the head injury to a class 2 student, a police official said. He said the injured student has been rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.