2 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid informed on Friday.

A policeman has also been killed during the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces, which is underway.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, he said that the encounter began early in the morning after information on the presence of three to four terrorists was received.

Later, he wrote on Twitter that the two terrorists killed were reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). The latest encounter came a day after, two police personnel were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party in Pulwama district. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag due to the ongoing encounter. (ANI)