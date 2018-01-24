2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): At least two terrorists were neutralised on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in Dairoo's Chaigund area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A local boy was also killed in the crossfire, while two women sustained injuries.

Soon after the encounter, Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid took to Twitter and said, "In an encounter today at Saigund Shopian, two terrorists have been neutralised and weapons have been recovered. Unfortunately, one boy was also killed in the cross-fire and two ladies sustained injuries. Search is still going on".

Currently, the security forces have launched cordon and search operations in the area. Earlier in the day, Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, 14th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police were engaged in a fierce encounter in Dairoo's Chaigund in the district. Further details are awaited. (ANI)