2 terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baratkalan Gund Mohalla, Sopore.

The operation, which continued for the entire night, concluded on Thursday morning.

"The exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces has stopped," said sources. The security forces have begun the search operation.

The troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG), 22 RR, CRPF Range Quick Action Team, Baramulla, carried out the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)