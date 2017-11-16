2 wanted human traffickers arrested from Kolkata

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Special Cell of Police recently arrested two wanted criminals from here for running a human trafficking syndicate for more than 10 years.

The criminals have been identified as Saidullah Ali Gyan and Tihar Shaikh.

In 2013, a human trafficking organisation was busted by Kamla Nagar police station, in which at least eight pimps were arrested.

During that investigation, it was revealed that Gyan and Shaikh were running this syndicate.

Last month, the Special Cell received some information about the duo's whereabouts in West Bengal, after which secret sources were deployed in Kolkata and nearby districts to track them.

The police team finally nabbed them on November 14, when they came to Sealdah Railway Station to fix a deal. (ANI)