2 women below 50 enter Kerala's Sabarimala Temple

New Delhi: Two women below the age of 50 claimed on Wednesday that they entered the Sabarimala temple with police protection.

Malappuram resident Kanakadurga, 46, and Kozhikode local Bindu said that they began climbing the steps to Lord Ayyappa shrine around midnight and reached the temple at 3:45 am for darshan.

The duo released a video of their darshan. They said they were accompanied by a group of police personnel in civil uniform.

The women's claims have not been verified yet.

The two women had tried to climb up to Sabarimala in the last week of December, but had been blocked by massive protests.