2-year-old rescued from borewell after 109 hours, dies

New Delhi: Two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur and was rescued on Tuesday morning after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation, passed away soon after.

Fatehveer, who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep unused borewell while playing, was pulled out of it this morning in a frantic rescue operation after almost 109 hours, an official said.

In the joint operation, the National Disaster Response Force and local administration dug a parallel pit to rescue the child.

There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident. The authorities were keeping vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell. The team though was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face is covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell. Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed.