2 Youth Cong workers hacked to death in Kerala; UDF calls for hartal today

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kasargod in Kerala on Sunday, police said. The duo Kripesh and Sarath Lal were attacked by unidentified assailants while they were on a motorcycle.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in the Kasargod district on Monday.

The Congress alleged that CPM activists were behind the attack that took place in Peria.

"The CPM government is attempting to destroy Congress using party goons. The young Congress activists 24-year-old Sarath Lal and 19- year-old Kripesh were attacked without any provocation in the Peria region," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

"They were not involved in criminal activities. It is part of a tradition of killing in Kasargod and Kannur zilla areas. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," he said Meanwhile, the NSUI also took to twitter and said, "We condemn the cowardly attack on two @IYC activists by CPM in Kasargod, Kerala while supporting KSU activities. The entire NSUI family extends its deepest condolences to the families of the aggrieved." A police probe is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)