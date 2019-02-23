20 children rescued from Telangana brick kiln factories

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): 20 children working as child labourers have been rescued from brick kiln factories located on the outskirts of Kacharam village here, police informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector of Shamshabad Police Station R Venkatesh said that based on credible input, the district child protection unit along with Cyberabad She Teams, Smile Teams, and Shamshabad police raided brick kiln factories located in the outskirts of Kacharam village. In this operation, the officials rescued twenty children - 14 girls and six boys - working as child labourers under various brick kiln factory owners.

"We have sent the rescued children to Shishu Vihar homes and in this regard, we have registered a case against brick kiln owners Gopal and Manya," he added. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)