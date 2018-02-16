20 Pak rangers killed in cross-border firing this year: Sources

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The India Army has killed at least 20 Pakistani Rangers and injured seven more this year in cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC), it has been revealed.

As per sources, the army has increased vigilance in the Valley as around 180 to 200 terrorists are waiting to cross the LoC in the areas south and north of Pir Panjal ranges of Jammu and Kashmir.

The area south of Pir Panjal ranges includes Poonch, Rajouri and Mendhar.

The insiders further revealed that the army is very much active in the Valley and is involved in pro-active operations due to the ongoing ceasefire violations.

In 2017, the number of causalities on Pakistan side was 138. (ANI)