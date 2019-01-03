20 women detained after scuffle at Naveen Patnaik's residence

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Around 20 women activists were detained after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing while marching towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence here indulged in a quarrel with security personnel.

The women reportedly wanted to meet Patnaik over the acquittal of accused Prasant Pradhan and Sukant Pradhan in the Pipili gang rape and murder case. They were also protesting against minister Pradeep Maharathy's derogatory statement on the verdict.

The BJP Mahila Morcha has been demanding CBI probe into the case.

DCP of Bhubaneswar Anup Sahu said, "Women's wing of BJP reached his residence and protested. In this protest, we have detained around 20 BJP women activists." A 19-year-old woman was found unconscious and semi-naked in a paddy field at Puri's Pipili November 28, 2011, and died on June 21, 2012. BJP Mahila Morcha had also protested near Crime Branch Headquarters in Cuttack on Monday for the same reason. They alleged that the prosecution had botched up the investigation in the case. (ANI)