[India], May 20 (ANI): At least 200 members of Krishak Mukti Sangram (KMS) were arrested on Sunday at the meeting venue of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in Guwahati.

The arrests were made when the members were protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah. (ANI)