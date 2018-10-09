200 talukas facing drought-like conditions: Maharashtra CM

A total of 200 talukas in the state of Maharashtra have been identified as scarcity-like conditions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing an emergency ministerial meeting on the issue, Fadnavis said that the state ministers were apprised of the prevailing conditions and were also asked to submit a report to him on this issue.

"The main focus is how to tackle the drought-hit talukas in the state. One of the main reasons behind the drought is the low rainfall which has been recorded just 77 percent, less than the average-mark in the state. We are following the drought manual given by the Centre and that has helped us in planning everything well in advance," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that a Central team will soon be visiting to these talukas to review the situation. "Be it water-scarcity issues or crop damages, I have instructed the ministers to make a detailed plan after they visit the drought-hit talukas. This not only helps in understanding the situation but allows to counter-check. Above all, we are well prepared to control the situation that has come before us," Fadnavis added. (ANI)