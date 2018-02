[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bilal Ahmad Kawa, a suspect in the terror attack at the Red Fort in 2000.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma granted bail to Ahmad, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of like amount.

The Delhi police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Bilal Ahmed at the Delhi airport in January just before the Republic Day. (ANI)