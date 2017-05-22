2001 earthquake devastated Kutch, people resurrected it: PM Modi

[India] May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday landed in Kutch even as he marked the onset of his two-day Gujarat visit to talk over various programmes.

"The earthquake had devastated the Kutch district in 2001, but the courage of the people made it walk again, resurrected it," Prime Minister Modi said, while addressing the crowd.

"Gujarat is known for its rich maritime tradition. This spirit continues even today. There is something very special about the land of Kutch and the people who live here," he added.

Prime Minister Modi added that the "infrastructure, efficiency and transparency are vital pillars of economic growth of a nation." Stressing on the fact that good ports add to a nation's economic progress, the Prime Minister said, "Kandla Port has the potential to play an important role in India's economy. It has emerged as one of the important ports in Asia today." Following his address, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the Narmada water pumping station at Kutch's Bhachau. He will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs,. 906 crore at the Kandla Port Trust. The pumping station has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 148 crore. It will lift water 18-metre high and flow it in the KBC section flowing towards Anjar and Mandvi. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to launch projects at the Kandla Port and in Bhachau, both in the Kutch district, which had borne the major brunt of the 2001 earthquake. This was Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Kutch after becoming Prime Minister in 2014. He will also address at least two more public meetings. (ANI)