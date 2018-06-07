2002 extortion case: Abu Salem sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

[India], June 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment in 2002 extortion case.

On June 2, a Delhi Court had deferred the hearing in the 2002 extortion case involving gangster Abu Salem till June 7. On the same day, the Patiala House Court heard arguments to decide the quantum of punishment to be granted to Abu Salem in the above case.

For those unversed, Salem was convicted for demanding Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, Ashok Gupta, in 2002, in exchange for providing security to the latter (also known as protection money).

Thereafter, charges were imposed against Salem under Sections 387,506/507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohd Ashraf, who were identified as Salem's compliance in the case, were acquitted, another accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died during the course of trial. (ANI)