2002 hit and run case: Mumbai court cancels bailable warrant against Salman Khan

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Saturday cancelled the bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with 2002 hit and run case.

The bailable warrant was cancelled after Salman's bodyguard Shera stood as his surety.

Last week, the court issued a bailable warrant against Salman as he did not complete the procedure of providing surety on the past two dates.

However, the bailable warrant was stayed later after the lawyer had assured that the actor would complete the procedure.

On October last year, the Supreme Court heard the plea filed by the Maharashtra government, challenging the acquittal of Salman in regard to the case. In December 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Khan of all criminal charges on account of lack of substantial evidence in the case. The Bollywood actor is accused of running his Toyota Land Cruiser over people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra on September 28, 2002. One labourer died, while four others were injured in the accident. (ANI)