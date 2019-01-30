2008 Assam bombing: Special CBI Court awards life imprisonment to 10 accused, including NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): A CBI special court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to 10 people, including National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary in the 2008 Assam bombings case.

A series of serial blasts, which was triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008, in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, claimed lives of 88 people while over 500 were injured.

CBI Special Judge Aparesh Chakraborty pronounced the quantum of punishment in the Assam serial blasts case on court premises in Guwahati.

Ranjan Daimary, George Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Rahul Brahma, Rajen Gayari, Ansai Bodo, Lakra Basumatary, Indra Brahma, Baisagi Basumatary and Raju Sarkar were given death sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each. The court on Monday convicted the chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others in the 2008 Assam serial bombing case. The CBI special court fined three other accused - Prabhat Bodo, Jayanti Basumatary and Mathura Brahma with Rs 3,000 fine. Further, the CBI court ordered the release of Mridul Goyary and Nilim Daimary as they have already served their sentences. (ANI)