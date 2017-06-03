2013 Kedarnath tragedy: Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Patanjali Sevashram for affected children

[India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday inaugurated Patanjali Sevashram and Sanskrit Gurukulam in Uttarakhand's Devprayag for the children affected due to the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.

The entire campus has been built at a cost of Rs. 15 crore in Devprayag, which is known as the town of Godly confluence as from here the confluence of Alaknanada and Bhagirathi river is known as Ganga.

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev said "The campus is very beautiful and I don't think anything can match the beauty of this Patanjali Sevashram. The area is surrounded by forests and beautiful mountains. We can also see the confluence of Alakananda and Ganga at this pious place."

Patanjali Sevashram and Sanskrit Gurukulam, which has been built under the aegis of Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, aims to provide free education and accommodation facilities to children affected due to devastating floods and landslides in Kedaranth in 2013. Over 100 destitute children will be provided free education and accommodation facilities in a munificent act by the Patanjali Yogpeeth. The trust aims to spend an average of Rs. 15,000 on every child. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO, Patanjali Ayurved said ," Merely 20 days after the tragedy struck Uttarakhand, we hired a hotel in Narayankoti and immediately provided support to all the destitute children in that place. And with this aim we started Patanjali Sevashram within 20 days since the tragedy struck." Different acts and plays were also performed by the Sevashram children on the occasion.(ANI)