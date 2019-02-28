2014-19 was an effort to come out of ‘fragile five’, 2019-24 about entering top 5 economies across the world: PM

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said while India strove to come out of the ‘fragile five’ nations between 2014 and 2019, the country during the next five years would make efforts to enter the league of the global top five economies.

“The years between 2014 and 2019 was an effort to come out of ‘fragile five’. Now from 2019 to 2024 we are about to enter the top five economies across the world,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to BJP booth workers across India via video conference.

Prime Minister Modi said prior to 2014 Lok Sabha elections, “the government in Centre was drowned in corruption.”

“There was policy paralysis in the country. There was a need to form a government which can make the country corruption-free and strong. We have given this type of government.

Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee leadership, the NDA government did much work in the country. But with the end of his governance in 2004, all work stopped and his efforts went in vain. The country was pushed back. In order to resort to corruption, implementation of Aadhar was stalled, national security and defence modernization was put on stake for getting commission, the Rafale deal was stalled, the speed of infrastructure development was stopped,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Recently, in the three states where BJP government was not formed, you can see their status – all government initiatives are being cut down, Ayushmann Bharat scheme has been stopped, PM-KISAN is being restricted from getting implemented, many Congress-run states have not sent the list of farmers, who can avail benefit of this scheme,” he added.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi further assured that the NDA will have a “better performance” in South India.

“The coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka is not able to live up to the expectation of the people. They keep fighting over various portfolios. We have formed a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu. NDA will get a comprehensive (vyapak) success in Tamil Nadu. We will get the biggest success in the history there,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“People of Kerala, especially the educated youths, are sick of UDF and LDF govt. In Telangana also, we expect a good result. People of Andhra Pradesh have anger against the Congress and TDP. One divided the state and the other destroyed it. Therefore, I can expect a better performance in the South India,” he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition’s grand alliance, Prime Minister Modi said, “It is mahamilawat and not mahagathbandhan. In order to save its existence (astitva), Congress is joining hands with small-small parties. This mahamilawat is not to form a Congress government, it is only to keep Congress alive and to save its existence.

"Congress, which used to have 400 seats in Parliament at one point of time, today is searching for oxygen. The combination of Mahamilavat is like a combination of oil and water which renders both of them useless. The parties which didn't see eye to eye are now holding hands” he said.

The prime minister added, “All these Opposition parties are only looking for a chance. They feel that people will forget everything when they will come together.” (ANI)