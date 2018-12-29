2019 elections: Election Commissioner reviews poll preparedness in Goa

, (ANI): Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa on Saturday concluded a two-day-long visit to Goa to oversee general preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lavasa who arrived in Goa on Friday held a series of meetings with the officials of the ECI here. "My visit was to see the state of preparedness for Lok Sabha election especially because work of voters' registration is going on," he told ANI.

"We have taken stock of the situation. We find that chief electoral officer and his team is doing work as per the procedure. Most of the work is complete and publication of the draft will take place on January 4," he said.

The Election Commissioner further informed that they also reviewed availability of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). Lavasa added that the by-elections for Assembly constituencies of Shiroda and Mandrem was not on the agenda list during his visit. "The visit is not connected with by-election. It is only to review the poll preparedness for Lok Sabha election," he said.(ANI)