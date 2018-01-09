2019 is far, alliance with Congress not decided yet: Samajwadi Party

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it had not decided of any alliance with the Congress party for the 2019 general elections as of now.

This comes after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day, reportedly said his priority was strengthening the party organisation and he was not thinking of an alliance ahead of the "crucial" general elections, hinting towards differences with Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said, "2019 right now is far. Will there be an alliance or not is not decided yet, but we will prepare for all the seats."

Both the Samajwadi Party and Congress were reduced to 47 and 7 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly respectively at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that won a mammoth 312 out of 403 seats in the state in the 2017 assembly elections. Following this, there were speculations that the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party would part ways in the upcoming general elections. (ANI)