2019 Lok-Sabha polls: ECI to review poll preparedness

In order to review poll preparedness ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) on 11 and 12 January.

In the conference, key issues related to poll preparedness such as electoral rolls, web portal ERONet, Polling Station arrangements, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)- Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) preparations, security management, accessibility to persons with disabilities, voter education, use of IT applications, provision for Budget, manpower and other resources would be discussed.

"Apart from reviewing the poll preparedness, the Commission will also discuss the takeaways and learning's from the recent poll gone States of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana," said a statement from the Election Commission of India. The Commission has directed all states to activate the voter helpline centre 1950 so that the grievances of the voters are promptly redressed. During this conference, the Commission would review the status of facilitation provided to voters by both online and offline methods. "The ECI has already given a checklist to all CEOs on each important parameter and a detailed report has been sought from them on each point of checklist", read the press release. The EC will also review the status of vulnerability mapping, security planning, availability of police forces and their requirement during forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)