2019 polls: NCP, Congress likely to contest on 20 seats each in Maharashtra

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress might contest 20 seats each in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday, NCP leader Praful Patel said, "Of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, both NCP and Congress may possibly contest on 20 seats each in the Lok Sabha elections. The remaining eight seats will be allotted to others allies."

He further said that the main purpose of the alliance is to defeat the BJP and Shiv Sena in the 2019 polls.

Patel said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will play a key role in "Grand Alliance" (Mahagathbandhan) and will campaign wherever required. He, however, brushed off the possibility of any talk or agreement with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). During 2014 general elections, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress had fielded political contenders for 27 constituencies in Maharashtra, while the Pawar-led NCP had contested on 21 seats (ANI)