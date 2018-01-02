2,070 cadets take part in NCC Republic Day camp

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Around 2,070 cadets, including 695 girls, from all over the country are taking part in the one-month long NCC Republic Day camp in the national capital.

Lieutenant General BS Sahrawat, Director General of National Cadet Corps, addressed the cadets and officials at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

"I call upon to derive a deep sense of purpose from each activity in the camp which is unique with no parallel. The camp also includes 109 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and 162 from Northeast region. These cadets are selected through a tough selection process," Lt General Sahrawat said.

The cadets participate in a number of activities like cultural, National Integration Awareness Programme and Institutional Training Competitions. The Lt. General added that the camp would be visited by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force. "The aim of the camp is to enhance self confidence of the cadets, deepen their value systems and provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation. Projection of cherished ideals and capabilities of the cadets of the NCC is intrinsic. The camp portrays reflection of 'Mini India'," he further said. The Director General also highlighted the major achievements of the NCC in Youth and Nation Building, Social Awareness Campaigns, Community Development, Environment Protection, Sports and Adventure. Currently, 13 lakh cadets are enrolled in the NCC and the government has planned to expand it to 15 lakh in five phases by 2020. (ANI)