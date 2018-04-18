21 killed after truck ferrying them falls off bridge in MP

[India], April 18 (ANI): At least 21 people were killed and many others suffered serious injuries after a mini-truck they were travelling in fell off a bridge over the Son River in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to primary information, the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.

The mini-truck was reportedly coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage.

The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The police and district collector reached the spot and were supervising the rescue operation. More details are awaited. (ANI)