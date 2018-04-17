21-year-old disabled Dalit woman gang-raped in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a physically challenged Dalit woman was gang raped in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.





An auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices allegedly raped the 21-year-old, in Phool Bagh area of Vijayanagaram town late on Sunday night.





According to police, the woman was on her way to her sister's house in the three-wheeler. The auto driver, who was accompanied by two other men, diverted the vehicle and took the victim to an isolated place, where the accused violated her.



A passerby rushed to rescue her after hearing her cries. He dropped the victim at her relatives' house. She was later admitted to government-run hospital.

Police registered a case of rape and also under the SC/ST Act against the auto driver and the two others. A police officer said they were on the lookout for the accused.

People condemned the inhuman act of the accused and demanded stringent punishment.