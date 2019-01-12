2+2 meeting: India, US discuss Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan peace reconciliation

[India], Jan 12(ANI): The United States and India here on Friday held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to discuss over the diplomatic stance on the Indo-Pacific region as well as stabilizing peace in Afghanistan.

According to a press statement released by the US Embassy, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells and Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver met with Indian Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Gourangalal Das and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Shambhu Kumaran for an inter-sessional 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between US and India.

"The two sides discussed our strong strategic partnership and ways to advance our cooperation on critical diplomatic and security priorities, including our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and a stable and prosperous Afghanistan," the statement read. The first round of the meeting on the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 and focussed on the need for upholding peaceful resolution of territorial maritime disputes, promoting market-based economics, supporting good governance, fundamental rights, and liberties, and preventing external economic coercion. The Dialogue was held between US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The 2+2 Dialogue between India and the US was launched as a reflection of the shared commitment by Prime Minister Modi and Us President Donald Trump to provide a positive, forward-looking vision for the India-U.S. strategic partnership and to promote synergy in their diplomatic and security efforts, the US Embassy said in its statement. (ANI)