22 states abolish check posts post GST roll out

[India], July 3 (ANI): As many as 22 states abolished check posts psot the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a finance ministry statement said.

The 22 states which have given up check also include Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Eight states, including Assam, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and some north-eastern states, are in the process of abolishing check posts.

With roll out of GST India will become a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly and with the abolition of check posts, the long queues at state borders will be avoided. (ANI)