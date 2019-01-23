22 tableaus with Mahatma Gandhi theme to be showcased on R-Day

As a befitting tribute from the country to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, the tableau for this year’s Republic Day will showcase life of Gandhi as a theme.

Addressing the media here, Defence Ministry official Nampibou Marinmai said that all the 22 tableaux that will roll down at the majestic Rajpath this year with Mahatma Gandhi as the theme.

16 tableaux will be from states and Union Territories whereas six will be from various ministries and departments.

The States and Union Territories (UTs) that will showcase their colorful tableau are Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Apart from this ministries and departments including Agriculture, Power, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Indian Railways, CISF and CPWD will have one tableau each in the Republic Day. The theme for Andaman and Nicobar tableau is “Role of Gandhiji on inmates of Cellular Jail in Andaman”. The tableau will showcase the effect that Mahatma Gandhi had amongst the inmates of the historic jail. Arunachal Pradesh theme “Peace Within” will showcase the clean Monpa village. The population consisting of Buddhist community has been laying stress on peace and cleanliness. With 'Gandhiji in Assam' theme, this north eastern state will showcase the Father of Nation’s dream of rebuilding rural economy by encouraging cotton industries. The tableau of Delhi which will be taking the Rajpath after a gap of one year will have a theme of 'Mahatma Gandhi and Delhi' and will show the Mahatma’s association with Delhi and the Birla House. Gujarat with the “Historical Dandi March” theme will depict the great movement which shook the foundation of the British Empire by a handful of salt. Jammu and Kashmir which has been regularly participating in the national festival will have the theme “Gandhiji’s ray of hope-our composite culture”. Similarly, the theme for Karnataka tableau is the “Gandhiji and the Belagavi Congress session” whereas the theme for Maharashtra is “Quit India”. Punjab will have “Jallianwal Bagh” theme, Sikkim will have “an agricultural and environmental non-violence” theme. The theme for Goa is “Unity in Diversity” while for Tripura it is “empowerment rural economy in Gandhian Way”, tableau of Tamil Nadu will have “transformation of dress code of Mahatma Gandhi” as theme, and the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand will come with a theme of “spiritual Anashakti Ashram”. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh will have the theme “commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi” whereas for West Bengal the theme is “Mahatma Gandhi and Bengal”. Among the ministries and departments, the Indian Railways has worked on the theme of “Mohan to Mahatma” in attempt to pay a rich tribute to the Mahatma who had a long and historic relationship with the Railways. (ANI)