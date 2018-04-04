226 arrested for Bandh violence in MP

[India] April 4(ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested 226 people in connection with the Bharat Bandh violence, said a senior police official on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Makrand Deuskar, IG, Law and Order, Madhya Pradesh, said that these arrests have been made from three districts of the state: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena.

"We have arrested 75 people from Gwalior, 50 from Bhind and 111 from Morena in connection with Bharat Bandh violence," Deuskar said.

He, however, admitted that police have not been able to arrest Raja Chauhan as yet.

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 'Raja Chouhan' - allegedly the man seen firing shots at a mob in Gwalior during Monday's bandh. He has been booked under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations has reached seven after one more person succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Police foiled an attempt to storm the residence of Madhya Pradesh Minister Lal Singh Arya in Bhind district on Tuesday. The administration has decided to suspend arms licenses in some of the areas of Bhind district. This latest instruction will be implemented in cities like Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand of Bhind district. Meanwhile, the curfew was imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts on Wednesday. Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order. (ANI)