[India], May 27 (ANI): In a narrow escape, a Sri Lankan Airlines aircraft with 227 passengers on board hit a runway light at the Cochin Airport during take-off on Sunday evening.

All passengers on board are said to be safe.

Due to the incident, the aircraft wheel got damaged which led to the cancellation of the flight.

For some time the runway was closed but now it is functioning, according to sources. (ANI)