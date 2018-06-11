23 arrested for lynching 2 youths in Assam's Karbi Anglong

[India], June 11 (ANI): A total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with alleged lynching of two men in Assam's Karbi Anglong.

Earlier, amid outrage over the alleged lynching, state's chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I have directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the matter and have asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest," Sonowal said.

The incident took place in Karbi Anglong district on Friday, when Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath from Guwahati, who were on vacation, were lynched by the villagers of Panjuri Kacharigaon after they mistook the two as child lifters.

The matter came to light when the video of the same went viral on social media. In the video, the youths can be seen pleading to the mob that they were not child lifters and be let off. (ANI)