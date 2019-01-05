237 people detained in Kannur, Pathanamthitta violence

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): A total of 237 people have been taken into preventive detention by the police in connection with violence in Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala.

While 204 people were taken into preventive detention in Pathanamthitta district, 33 others were detained in Kannur district, said Kerala DGP Loknath Behera.

The DGP has directed the police officials to take all necessary actions to maintain law and order in the state and arrest the culprits behind the attack on political leaders in Kannur district on Friday night.

Moreover, 110 people have been arrested in Pathanamthitta district, while 76 cases have been registered in connection with the Friday's violence. On Friday night, country-made bombs were hurled at the ancestral house of Kerala BJP president V Muraleedharan and the residences of CPI(M) MLA AN Shamseer and party's district secretary P Sasi in Kannur district. Also, a CPI(M) worker, Vaishak was hacked to death at Irutty in Kannur. Violence has been raging across Kerala since two women in the menstruating age entered the Sabarimala Temple and offered prayers on January 2. (ANI)