24 Cabinet Minister besides PM Modi, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State take oath

The second government headed by Narendra Modi will have 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State.

Following is the list of Council of Ministers:

1. Prime Minister - Narendra Modi

Cabinet Ministers:

2. Raj Nath Singh

3. Amit Shah

4. Nitin Gadkari

5. DV Sadananda Gowda

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Ramvilas Paswan

8. Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal 11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot 12. Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar 13. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' 14. Arjun Munda 15. Smriti Irani 16. Dr Harsh Vardhan 17. Prakash Javadekar 18. Piyush Goyal 19. Dharmendra Pradhan 20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi 21. Pralhad Joshi 22. Mahendra Nath Pandey 23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant 24. Giriraj Singh 25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministers of State (Independent Charge) : 1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar 2. Rao Inderjit Singh 3. Shripad Yesso Naik 4. Dr Jitendra Singh 5. KirenRijiju 6. Prahalad Singh Patel 7. Raj Kumar Singh 8. Hardeep Singh Puri 9. Mansukh L Mandaviya Ministers of State: 1. FaggansinghKulaste 2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey 3. Arjun Ram Meghwal 4. General (Retd) V K Singh 5. Krishan Pal Gurjar 6. DanveRaosahebDadarao 7. G Kishan Reddy 8. Parshottam Rupala 9. Ramdas Athawale 10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti 11. Babul Supriyo 12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan 13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao 14. Anurag Singh Thakur 15. AngadiSuresh Channabasappa 16. Nityanand Rai 17. Rattan Lal Kataria 18. V Muraleedharan 19. Renuka Singh Saruta 20. Som Parkash 21. Rameswar Teli 22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi 23. Kailash Choudhary 24. Debasree Chaudhuri Capping a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi, along with his Councils of Minister on Thursday took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy at a grand function which was attended by Heads and representatives from BIMSTEC countries, besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgyzstan. Overseas friends of the party from 15 countries including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, were also invited. Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congress, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)