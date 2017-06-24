24/7 helpline '181' for launched for women in Manipur

[India], June 24 (ANI): In a bid to address problems faced by women in Manipur, the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government has launched a toll free 24/7 helpline number 181 for women in the state.

For the first time in the history of Manipur, a helpline especially for women was launched today at Kuranga Nayani Hall, D.C. office complex of Lamphel by Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) and department of social welfare.

The helpline "181" was launched by State Minister for Social Welfare and Corporation Nemcha Kipgen.

Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) J. C. Ramthanga, Director (Social Welfare), Jacintha Lazarus and Deputy Commissioner (Imphal West District) N. Geoffrey attended the function as guests of honour. Addressing the launch programme, Kipgen said the helpline will help fight and reduce crime against women in the state. "The reports of crime against women have been alarmingly increasing over the years, as can be observed through the daily news, which calls for an action to stop such incidents from occurring in our near future," she said. She also urged the people of Manipur to cooperate and extend support to run this helpline smoothly and effectively in the interest of all women in the state. The helpline will provide 24 hour telecom service to women affected by violence seeing support and information. It will also facilitate crisis and non-crisis intervention through referral to the appropriate agencies such as police, hospitals, ambulance services, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), protection officer (PO)/OSC. The helpline will also provide information about the appropriate support services, government schemes and programmes available to the women affected by violence, in her particular situation within the local area in which she resides or is employed. Dignitaries had expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the MSCW and hoped that it will not just become an ordinary helpline but bring positive changes in the state amid everyday news of crime against women. Chairperson of Manipur State Commission for Women, K. Sobita Devi, said this is only a beginning to empower in the state. This scheme is available and designed for all 16 districts of the state and for this purpose District level nodal officers have been appointed. (ANI)