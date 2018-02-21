25 MOUs worth Rs. 55,000 cr signed at UP Investors Summit

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday claimed that they have signed 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs. 55,000 crores with various companies at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018 in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day 'UP Investors Summit'-the first such event by the Yogi Adityanath government.

The summit is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and potential across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academicians from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement. President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function on the second day. (ANI)