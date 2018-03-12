25 years on, 1993 serial blasts victim still awaits compensation

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Kirti Ajmera, a survivor of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is yet to receive any sort of compensation from the government.

"I haven't recovered fully. Congress leaders of that time had promised to help me, but eventually, they did not and stopped answering my calls too. Media should also follow up such cases which they did not," the victim told ANI.

Ajmera, a 61-year-old resident of the Mumbai suburb Malad, has reportedly splurged lakhs of rupees on numerous operations he has undergone for the treatment of the injuries he suffered during the bomb blasts.

He took to Twitter to draw the attention of fellow Gujarati Narendra Modi to the matter. "Sir I am KIRTI Ajmera, #VictimOf1993BombBlast undergone many surgeries and still spending lacs of rupees to remove glass splinters from my body, even after 25 years I hv not recd. Justice or Single Penny of Compensation till date #INeedJustice #VictimKirtiAjmera ," he tweeted. (ANI)