2500 Kashmiri youth participate in Army recruitment rally in Baramulla

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Around 2500 Kashmiri youth participated in the recruitment rally of Indian Army in Baramulla against 111 vacancies on Tuesday.

The huge turnout shows that the youth are upbeat following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

While speaking to ANI, one of the Army aspirants said: "By joining Army, we can serve the nation and also protect our families and take care of them as we hardly have any employment opportunities in the Valley.""We cannot go outside Kashmir. This is a great opportunity for us. We wish that more vacancies are offered to us. If Kashmiri personnel will be deployed in the sensitive areas then they can talk to the people and deal with the ongoing crisis," another applicant said.

This comes amid reports of harassment of students from the Valley in various states of India after the Pulwama terrorist attack. As many as 300 Kashmiri students studying in different states are returning to their home due to attacks and threats reports. Following this, the safety and security of the students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in different states was reviewed by the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Sunday.Baseer informed that he was in constant touch with authorities in different States which have assured of adequate security to the students, adding that helplines have been set up to register queries from students and parents and to provide any help in real time. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 around 3:15 pm.Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)