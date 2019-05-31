251 cadets take part in convocation ceremony of 136th National Defence Academy course

[India], May 30 (ANI): The passing out parade of the 136th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was held here on Thursday. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, was the chief guest at the event.

A total of 251 cadets, including seven cadets from friendly countries, took part in the parade.

Battalion Cadet Adjutant K Sahu won the Commandant's Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff trophy for standing first in the Science stream.

Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan got the Commandant's Silver Medal and Chief of Naval Staff trophy for standing first in Computer Science stream.

Battalion Cadet Captain A Kumar bagged the Commandant's Silver Medal and the Chief of Air Staff trophy for standing first in Arts stream. (ANI)