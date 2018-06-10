26 students from Anand Kumar's Super-30 clear JEE Advanced'18

[India] Jun 10(ANI): Twenty-six out of 30 students from Anand Kumar's 'Super 30' institute have qualified the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year, the result of which were declared earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, Super-30 Founder, Anand Kumar said, "26 out of 30 students who have cleared IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 are from the economically weak section of society. Next year, we will train and prepare 90 students for IIT-JEE. In the next few days, we'll hold an entrance test to choose students."

The institute gives training to meritorious students from different underprivileged sections of the society for the JEE exams. "My father is a salesman at an electronic shop. Clearing IIT-JEE is a huge achievement for me. The study environment at Super-30 is very good. Anand sir always motivated us," said a student, Yash Kumar. The IIT declared the results for the JEE Advanced 2018 today. Panchkula's Pranav Goyal secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 337 marks out of 360 marks. The second position was bagged by Kota's Sahil Jain while Kailash Gupta from New Delhi got the third position. Kota's Meenal Parakh is the top-ranked female with CRL 6 by obtaining 318 marks out of 360 marks. A total of 155158 candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced which was held on May 20 this year, out of which 18138 candidates have qualified. (ANI)