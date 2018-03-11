26.6% voter turnout in Phulpur till 3 pm

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): A 26.6 percent voter turnout in Phulpur was recorded till 3 p.m. today for the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha by-election.

A 30.20 percent voter turnout in Gorakhpur whereas a 19.20 percent in Phulpur was recorded till 1 p.m.

The voting for the Lok Sabha by-election for two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Phulpur, began on Sunday morning.

The by-poll was necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, on taking office.

For Gorakhpur, the key contenders are Upendra Shukla from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Praveen Nishad from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Surhita Chatterjee Karim from the Congress Party. Meanwhile, candidates in the fray for the Phulpur seat are Kaushalendra Singh Patel from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from the SP and Manish Mishra from the Congress Party. For these by-polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the SP have set aside their rivalry to join forces. The results will be declared on March 14. (ANI)