27 killed and 100 injured in Rajasthan's severe dust-storm

Death toll in Rajasthan has climbed by three to 27 dead after a dust-storm hit parts of the state overnight leaving a trail of destruction. Trees and Electricity poles were uprooted and houses collapsed as a severe dust storm swept across the Matysya region.

Beside the 27 people who lost their lives, nearly 100 were left injured in the high-intensity squall followed by thunder showers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned in the districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. She tweeted, "Condolence for families who lost their loved ones."

The Press Trust of India reported that there were 12 victims in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. Two of those killed in Dholpur were traveling from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. "The squall (sudden violent gust of wind or storm) was reported mainly in three districts," Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera was quoted as saying. Gera added that nearly 100 were injured in the disaster. 20 were injured in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur and 50 in Dholpur respectively. A detailed report of the disaster is awaited even as relief and rescue teams have been pressed into service to clear debris and restore power supply, he said. The report suggested that a few were reportedly undergoing primary treatment at Dholpur and one critical patient was referred to Jaipur. District administrators were given contingency funds. The state administration has so far declared Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the deceased, and Rs 2 lakh for persons sustaining 60% injuries. Rs 60000 has been declared for people with 40 - 50% injuries. Congress National Secretary, Ashok Gehlot, cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur, saying, "we are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy, I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers."