27-year-old Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra

[India], May 27 (ANI): After realising that his struggle brought no change in the lives of people he was fighting for, a 27-year-old Naxal surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

Jagdeep alias Mahesh alias Vijay Agnu Gawade (27), a resident of Korchi town of Gadhchiroli, formally surrendered before Gondia Superintendent of Police Vineeta Sahu.

"Jagdeep was told to live with Naxals who were visiting his village. He went with them. After completing over 15 days, Naxals threatened him saying that he stood exposed and police could act against him if he left their company," SP Sahu said.

Fearing police action, he continued working with KKD Dalam, a Naxal group, and was appointed personal guard of Milind Teltumbde, a central committee member of a Maoist group. Later, he was moved to PL3 Dalam, police said. Talking to the media after surrendering, Jagdeep said the much-touted aim of their fight was yielding no results and a lot of people were being killed in the conflict. "After working for almost five years, I realized that their claim of fighting for the poor and starting a new revolution held no truth," he said. "So many Adivasis, as well as ordinary people, are dying in this conflict. There is no change coming into the lives of ordinary people," the former Naxal said. (ANI)