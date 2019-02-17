28 IPS officers reshuffled in Uttar Pradesh

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 28 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Virendra Kumar Mishra has been made the Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, from Meerut PAC, Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Singh has been made SP, CBCID Bareilly, and Dr Sanjeev Gupta has been made AIG, Ayodhya. Sujit Pandey has been made GSO DGP Uttar Pradesh and Onkar Singh has been attached with the DGP headquarters.In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government also transferred 107 PCS officers of the state including senior functionaries on Sunday morning.

Senior Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers transferred in this recent reshuffle include Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Mishra, who has been transferred to Lalitpur as ADM, and PCS Mukesh Chandra, who will be taking charge as Additional Commissioner (Administration) Lucknow.

PCS Anju Lata has been appointed as ADM Judicial, PCS Om Prakash will be taking charge as OSD revenue council, PCS Vandana Verma transferred to Backward Class Finances and Development Corporation, Lucknow as MD, PCS Rekha S Chauhan as Joint Secretary of Sports Department, PCS Ashok Kumar as special secretary of APC Lucknow, PCS Anil Yadav as special secretary (planning) and PCS Mahendra Kumar Mishra as joint secretary of Woman Welfare.

As many as 107 officials of ADM and City Magistrate level have been transferred to different postings. (ANI)